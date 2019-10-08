Stessel said the victim and apparent attacker know each other, but he could not provide a motive. He said the attacker was last seen on a Green Line train headed toward Anacostia.

Metro Transit Police are investigating. Stessel said there was no disruption to service.

AD

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Hyattsville woman dies after crash

A Hyattsville woman was killed Saturday after police said her car was struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle who an officer had just tried to stop.

AD

Prince George’s County police said the driver of the stolen vehicle ran a red light before striking a car being driven by Maria Carrion, 43, on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway about 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the Landover area of the county.

After the crash, the driver of the stolen car and a passenger jumped out and ran, police said. The passenger was taken into custody. Police said they are trying to find the driver.

Police said that before the crash, an officer had tried to stop the vehicle on Columbia Avenue near the highway. But as the officer approached on foot, the driver sped off, police said.

AD

They said the officer did not pursue the vehicle. But police said she continued along its route and came upon the crash.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Hearing set for Dominion Energy plan

Virginia’s regulators want to hear from the public on Dominion Energy’s more than $3 billion plan to upgrade the state’s electric grid over the next decade.

AD

The State Corporation Commission said Monday that it will have a hearing on Jan. 27 in Richmond on plans by the state’s largest electric utility.

Those include plans to deploy “smart meters” at all customer locations. Smart meters are wireless digital devices that relay electricity consumption information directly to utilities. Dominion is proposing that customers who opt out pay a one-time fee of $85 and an ongoing $29 monthly fee.

— Associated Press

AD