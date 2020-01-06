Two other victims showed up on their own at hospitals, police said, with wounds described as non-life-threatening.

Police are searching for the gunman. The motive is under investigation, said Cmdr. William Fitzgerald of the police department’s Fifth District.

— Clarence Williams

MARYLAND

Teenager injured in Silver Spring shooting

A 15-year-old was shot Sunday in downtown Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive, police said.

The male teenager was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was with a group that got into a dispute before shots were fired. The shooting did not appear random, police said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

New leader tapped for Marine Corps museum

The National Museum of the Marine Corps has appointed Annie Pardo, the former museum program manager for the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs, to be its new director.

She replaces Lin Ezell, the first director of the museum, which opened in 2006. Ezell retired in December 2018. The museum is in Triangle, Va., near the Marine Corps base in Quantico.

At the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Pardo oversaw a national program of museum collections and cultural resources with 8 million objects. The Marine Corps museum is in the midst of a major expansion.

— Michael E. Ruane

More cases of Type B flu seen this season

The number of flu cases in Virginia is on the increase, and state health officials say a less common type of the virus is turning up more often.

The Virginia Department of Health says that out of more than 1,800 cases confirmed through lab reports since the beginning of this flu season, 75 percent have been identified as Type B, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The frequency of Type B influenza in Virginia mirrors what is being seen across the country. Health officials said Type B is generally more common in children. It also means that people over 65 who are usually susceptible to the flu might not catch it this year.

— Associated Press

