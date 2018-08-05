MARYLAND

Man is killed after being hit by a car

A man was killed late Saturday after being hit by a car at Landover and Brightseat roads in Prince George’s County, police said Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred about 10:50 p.m. The man, whom police did not name, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s reasons for crossing northbound Route 202/Landover Road remain under investigation, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained on the scene near Hyattsville and was cooperating with investigators, they said.

— Spencer Hsu

Band bus crashes on B-W Parkway

A repurposed school bus carrying 14 adult members of a Latin American musical group crashed Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 32 after its driver fell asleep, according to U.S. Park Police.

The bus hit the median wall and rolled several times, strewing gear and musical instruments, spokesman Sgt. James Dingeldein said, citing preliminary reports.

He said 12 occupants were transported by ambulance for evaluation at a hospital, including three who had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash — which happened about 10 a.m. — closed the southbound lanes for a time as police and other first responders worked the scene.

— Fredrick Kunkle

Police: Man appears to kill father, shoot self

Police said a man appears to have shot and killed his father before shooting and critically injuring himself in a car in a Montgomery County parking lot late Saturday afternoon.

Thomas “Greg” Willey, 67, was transported to a hospital in critical condition after being found in the driver’s seat of a gold Toyota Prius about 4:13 p.m. in a Park & Ride commuter lot on Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue, police said.

Thomas Willey, 89, was dead in the passenger’s seat by the time paramedics arrived, Montgomery County Police said.

The men lived in a nearby Leisure World apartment, police said.

Police said a note believed to have been left by Greg Willey was recovered from inside the Prius.

A handgun was located close to him inside the car.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy on Thomas Willey, police said.

— Spencer Hsu