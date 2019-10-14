Officers and emergency personnel arrived to find Julio Vargas Valerio, 67, dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that Valerio was crossing University Boulevard East from north to south at Seek Lane when he was struck by a 2006 Subaru Outback traveling east on University Boulevard East. He then was struck by a 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse, which was also traveling east on University Boulevard East, the statement said.

AD

AD

The incident remains under investigation.

— Martin Weil

and Justin Wm. Moyer

Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run

A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run late Saturday in Laurel, police said Sunday. They said a man has been arrested.

Police said the victim, described only as male, was struck about 10:40 p.m. at Gorman Avenue and 11th Street. His name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.

A witness said that the vehicle involved may have been a white or gray four-door sedan, according to authorities. An investigator determined that a part found at the scene came from a Toyota Corolla, police said.

Police said they received reports shortly afterward of a white Corolla with front-end damage and a broken windshield that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 95.

AD

When police arrived, the damaged car was no longer there. But police said, citizens had obtained a license plate number.

AD

Police said they traced the registration to an address in Silver Spring, where they found a vehicle that fit the description.

Laurel police said Misael Edgardo Cruz Celis, 30, was arrested. They said he faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Voter registration deadline is Tuesday

Virginians who want to vote in the upcoming legislative elections are running out of time to register.

Tuesday is the last day Virginians can register to vote or update an existing registration. Eligible citizens can register online. Applications are also available at public facilities, including public libraries and Department of Motor Vehicle offices, in addition to local registration offices.

Every seat in the Virginia House and Senate will be up for election Nov. 5. Republicans have a slim majority in both chambers.

Voters will also be deciding local races across the state.

— Associated Press

AD