Police said the crash occurred about 3:20 p.m. Cuthbertson was the vehicle’s sole occupant.

Authorities did not provide details of the crash, such as in which direction Cuthbertson had been driving. Police said they have not yet determined a cause.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Police identify man struck on parkway

Police have identified a Maryland man who was fatally struck Monday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

It happened about 9:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the parkway near Landover Road, the county fire department said.

On Wednesday, U.S. Park Police officials identified the pedestrian as 39-year-old Innocent Munyaneri of Riverdale.

Four people were injured in the crash, including three who were taken to hospitals, the fire department said.

Police said Munyaneri may have been walking in the roadway, according to an initial investigation. He was struck by several vehicles, and those vehicles then crashed into each other.

— Martin Weil

and Dana Hedgpeth

Police: Foul play likely in woman's death

Foul play was likely to have been involved in the death of a missing 72-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a Baltimore home, according to police.

Officers were called to the North Baltimore home about 5 p.m. Tuesday to follow up on a missing persons report and found the body of Lillian Herndon inside, Baltimore police said in a statement Wednesday.

Officials said there were “obvious signs of foul play” at the scene. The department did not comment further on the circumstances leading to the woman’s death, but said homicide detectives are actively pursuing leads.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Lottery profits fell by 28% in March

The Virginia Lottery has taken a hit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that sales were down by $45 million in March compared to the same month last year.

Lottery profits go toward the state’s K-12 public school system. Overall, profits dropped 28 percent in the month.

Sales are down 10 percent for the fiscal year so far.

Kevin Hall, executive director of the Virginia Lottery Board, has told state lawmakers that sales and profits have been “significantly diminished due to the public health emergency and the related economic instability.”

He expected the drop to continue, even though lottery tickets are still being sold at essential businesses such as grocery stores.