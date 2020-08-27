Police had not released the victim’s identity as of Thursday afternoon, and no additional details were available.

The shooting at Dupont Circle occurred about 6 p.m. near outdoor chess tables.

A witness told police that two men were arguing when one pulled a gun from a bag, according to an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.

After a brief standoff, the witness said, the man with the gun fired one shot. Police said they think the bullet struck the ground and shattered and a piece of shrapnel struck the man playing chess. Players at other tables scattered.

The victim told police that he heard the shot and then felt a sharp pain in his left eye. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities said police found the bag containing a “ghost gun” in bushes outside the Dupont Circle Hotel. Ghost guns are firearms that are made from kits and have no serial numbers.

Police arrested Deon Lavelle Davis, 24, of no fixed address, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm and carrying a pistol without a license. His last name is spelled Dais in some court and police documents.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Arlington adds more early-voting sites

Arlington County will add two new early-voting satellite sites for the November election because of dramatic increases in early voting during presidential election years, concern about delivery of mailed ballots and the desire to avoid crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The county board voted Tuesday to open five satellite sites. The new ones are at Aurora Hills Senior Center, 735 18th St. South, and Langston Brown Community Center, 2121 N Culpeper St. Sites that also were used in past years are Madison Community Center, 3829 N Stafford St., and Walter Reed Community Center, 2909 16th St. South.

The county also is leasing a vacant storefront at 2200 Clarendon Blvd. in Courthouse Plaza to replace a polling place at 2100 Clarendon Blvd., where some voters waited as much as 90 minutes in 2016.

Early voting will begin Sept. 18 at the Courthouse Plaza site. The remaining locations will be open Oct. 17 through Oct. 31.