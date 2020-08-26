Detectives are trying to determine a motive and a suspect or suspects.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Driver killed in crash in Damascus

A motorist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Montgomery County, police said.

Andrew Robert Walter, 48, of Damascus was driving south on Damascus Road about 8:15 a.m. when his SUV left the road as it approached Annapolis Rock Road and struck a tree, according to police. He died at the scene in the Damascus area.

— Martin Weil

Langley Park man killed in shooting

Police identified the man killed Monday night in Langley Park as Jose Borja-Flores, 42.

He was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting that occurred about 10:35 p.m. in the 7900 block of 14th Avenue, police said.

Borja-Flores, of Langley Park, was found outside along 14th Avenue, a residential street about a quarter of a mile from University Boulevard and New Hampshire Avenue.

Flores was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

— Martin Weil

and Katie Mettler

Two dead after fatal crashes in Pr. George's

Two people died Saturday in separate crashes in Prince George’s County, according to authorities.

The victims are 16-year-old Osadolar Omozee of Woodbridge and 66-year-old Pinckney McCoy Jr. of the District.

One incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when two vehicles struck Omozee on the southbound lane of Indian Head Highway at Palmer Road, police said. He was taken to a hospital and died.

Both of the drivers remained at the scene. Police are investigating why the teen was in the roadway at the time.

McCoy died Saturday of injuries from a collision that happened Aug. 7, when his vehicle and a second vehicle collided in the 4400 block of Branch Avenue. A passenger in McCoy’s car suffered serious injuries, and the driver of the second car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.