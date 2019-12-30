An investigation showed Rogers was struck in the road by a vehicle, possibly an SUV, before the vehicle left the scene, police said. Rogers was then struck by a second vehicle whose driver remained at the scene, police said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

D.C. pedestrian killed in Prince George's

A 40-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County on Friday, police said.

Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Central Avenue and Coolidge Street in Capitol Heights for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, Prince George’s County police said. They found Dwayne Phillip Harris of the District in the road, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Harris was struck as he attempted to cross Central Avenue and was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. The driver of the vehicle that struck him was not hurt and stayed on the scene, police said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man fatally shot in Chillum apartment

A man was fatally shot Friday inside an apartment in Prince George’s County.

Police said officers arrived about 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Dean Drive near Toledo Terrace in Chillum.

They found a man — 20-year-old Deshawn Ramsey of Cockeysville, Md. — inside an apartment with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives said the killing does not appear to be a “random crime.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Man dies in McLean in 'workplace accident'

A man died in McLean on Monday morning in what authorities are calling a “workplace accident.”

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending family notification.

Fairfax County police said the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Capitol One Drive, near the Beltway and Tysons. Police said the man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

— Dana Hedgpeth

