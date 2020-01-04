Police said they responded to a report of a shooting at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of 19th Place SE, near Good Hope Road. Robinson was dead by the time fire and emergency medical services workers arrived.

— Peter Jamison

18-year-old arrested in slaying of teenager

An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager three months ago in Southwest Washington near Nationals Park, D.C. police said.

According to the police, Javon Gunter, 18, of Southwest was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Thomas Johnson, 15. Johnson lived in Southeast Washington, police said.

No specific motive in the shooting has been made public.

The shooting occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Half Street SW.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Police investigating armed robbery chase

Police arrested one person who they believe is linked to three armed robberies in Prince George’s County and were seeking four other people who fled into D.C. as authorities gave chase, officials said.

Police said they were called to an armed robbery in Capitol Heights around 12:50 p.m. Saturday. There they found a vehicle with five people parked in a residential neighborhood.

After police arrived, the vehicle headed toward the District. Prince George’s police received permission to pursue, and police said a brief chase followed. The people bailed out of the car in D.C., near East Capitol and 53rd streets, police said, and officers pursued them on foot.

Prince George’s police are now being assisted by D.C. police in finding the four people who remain at-large.

— Rachel Chason

