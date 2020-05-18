Three other people were shot, including one who was critically injured, police said. On Sunday, police said all three were male.
Police were trying to identify suspects and determine a motive. They said that according to preliminary information, detectives do not believe the incident was a random crime.
— Martin Weil
VIRGINIA
Body found in woods in Fairfax Station
Fairfax County police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area of Fairfax Station on Saturday, authorities said Sunday.
A hiker discovered the body “in an advanced stage of decomposition” at about 5 p.m. near the 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road, near S. Run Stream Valley, police said.
Police have not identified the body. An autopsy will determine a cause of death, they said.
Detectives returned to the woods Sunday to gather more evidence. Authorities said they don’t believe this was a random act of violence and there is “no apparent threat to public safety.”
— Luz Lazo