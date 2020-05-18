MARYLAND

Man killed, three others hurt in shooting

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot, and three other people were injured Sunday in Prince George’s County, police said.

The victim was found wounded about 4 p.m. in the 6800 block of Atwood Street in the District Heights area. Police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police identified him as Deniro Monts of District Heights.

Three other people were shot, including one who was critically injured, police said. On Sunday, police said all three were male.

Police were trying to identify suspects and determine a motive. They said that according to preliminary information, detectives do not believe the incident was a random crime.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Body found in woods in Fairfax Station

Fairfax County police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area of Fairfax Station on Saturday, authorities said Sunday.

A hiker discovered the body “in an advanced stage of decomposition” at about 5 p.m. near the 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road, near S. Run Stream Valley, police said.

Police have not identified the body. An autopsy will determine a cause of death, they said.

Detectives returned to the woods Sunday to gather more evidence. Authorities said they don’t believe this was a random act of violence and there is “no apparent threat to public safety.”

— Luz Lazo