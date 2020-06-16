No injuries were reported, but “a number of parcels were taken,” said Michael W. Martel, a spokesman for the postal inspection service, the law enforcement and security arm of the Postal Service.

The postal inspection service gave descriptions of three people it said were involved in the robbery:

● A black male, who may have been in his late teens or early 20s. He had a dark complexion and thin build, and was 5-foot-2 or 5-foot-3. He may have weighed 140 to 150 pounds, and he had black hair, faded on the sides. He wore a reflective jacket, black “skinny” jeans and black tennis shoes, with a surgical face mask.

● A second black male, with an age, build and complexion similar to the first. He wore a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black Nike boots and also had a surgical face mask.

● The third person, also black and male, was older than the other two, the inspection service said. He wore a bright-colored sweatshirt, possibly yellow or orange, with a front pocket section and dark shorts.

The reward is for information leading to an arrest and conviction, the inspection service said. It said robbery of a Postal Service letter carrier is a federal crime with a penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Man killed, two hurt in Waldorf shooting

One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Monday night in Charles County, the sheriff’s office said. One man has been arrested in the case.

Authorities said an officer on patrol around 7:45 p.m. observed a disabled vehicle on Acton Lane near Western Parkway in the Waldorf area. Two men were found with gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office.

Around the same time, authorities were called about a shooting in the 2400 block of Shawnee Lane nearby, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Officers found a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release.

He was identified as Kwasi Louard-Clark, 34, of Waldorf, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the three men were together on Shawnee Lane when they were shot, the sheriff's office said. They said two of the men were able to flee.

The two wounded men — described as a 39-year-old and a 25-year-old — were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said officers located the suspected shooter nearby. They said he was found with a loaded gun in his possession and officers discovered he had an injury to his head.

Richard Middleton, 37, of Brandywine, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The office said the shooting is not random and detectives are investigating a motive.