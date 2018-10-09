THE DISTRICT

Man killed in double shooting in Northeast

A double shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Tuesday morning in Northeast Washington, police said.

The shooting took place about 8:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Montana Avenue NE, the border of the Brentwood and Langdon neighborhoods. There, a man and a woman were found wounded but breathing, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said, 26-year-old Robert Merritt, of Northeast, died of his injuries at a hospital. Details on a suspect or motive in the shooting were not immediately available.

D.C. police were also investigating a stabbing in the 400 block of Eighth Street SE, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. The stabbing was reported about 7:20 a.m., and a male victim was found conscious and breathing, police said.

Police described a person of interest in the stabbing The suspect in the man stabbing was describedas a black man wearing a blue hooded sweater, white tennis shoes and dark blue jeans and carrying a black book bag, police said. He was last seen heading north on Eight Street SE.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

MARYLAND

Pedestrian fatally struck in Suitland

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Suitland on Tuesday afternoon, Prince George’s County police said.

A car traveling west on Silver Hill Road near Brooks Drive in Suitland struck a woman shortly before 1 p.m., police said.

The woman, whom police didn’t name, was taken to a hospital, where she died. The driver of the car that struck the woman was not injured and stayed at the scene, police said.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the crash.

Police shut down Silver Hill Road going west and advised commuters to used a different route.

— Lynh Bui

THE REGION

Fugitive is captured after car chase

A Fairfax County fugitive who had previously escaped police by wriggling through a motel ceiling was captured Tuesday after a car chase that spanned Virginia, the District and Maryland, authorities said.

Prince George’s County police captured Alton Thados, 32, in the 6200 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Thados was wanted on charges of grand larceny, credit card theft and credit card fraud, and a probation violation.

Fairfax police said Thados was first spotted driving a stolen car through the Lincolnia area of Fairfax County about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police chased him, launching a helicopter before Thados drove into the District.

He was spotted by authorities there and eventually drove into Prince George’s, where the chase ended, police said.

— Justin Jouvenal