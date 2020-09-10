The driver of the car and a passenger were not hurt.

An initial investigation found that Robinson was heading westbound on Silver Hill Road and the driver of the car was headed in the opposite direction. The two struck each other at the intersection. Police said the reason for the collision was not immediately clear.

AD

The crash remains under investigation.

AD

— Dana Hedgpeth

2 killed in collision

in Gaithersburg

Two people were killed in a collision in Gaithersburg, and officials said speed was probably a factor.

It happened at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday on Muddy Branch Road near West Deer Park Road, Montgomery County police said.

Officials said an initial investigation found that a Toyota Supra was headed north on Muddy Branch Road when it collided with a Honda Accord that was headed in the opposite direction and turning onto West Deer Park Road.

Authorities said “the Supra’s speed may have contributed” to the crash. Three cars that were parked on a nearby street also were damaged in the incident, but no one was in those vehicles at the time.

AD

The driver of the Supra — who was later identified as Stephanie A. Vasquez, 25, of Kensington — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A passenger in the front seat of the Supra also died. He was identified as Jonathan Charkas, 35, of Rockville.

AD

The driver of the Honda and two passengers in that vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Police investigate slaying in Pr. George's

A man was found dead early Tuesday in Prince George’s County, police said.

Police were responding to a welfare check in the 4500 block of Rena Road in the Suitland area about 7 a.m. when they discovered a man with trauma to his upper body.

AD

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police said the victim had been fatally shot. He was identified as Davon Darnell Taylor, 21, of Bowie.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Detectives are trying to determine a motive.

— Emily Davies

Annapolis settles housing lawsuit

The City Council in Annapolis has approved a $900,000 settlement in a federal race discrimination case that involved public housing.

AD

The Capital Gazette reported Wednesday that the city will pay 15 families. The amount includes the plaintiff’s attorneys fees and costs.

The plaintiffs claimed that the local housing authority failed to provide safe and adequate housing for its majority-Black residents. The plaintiffs claimed that they endured hazardous living conditions that amounted to racial discrimination and a violation of their civil rights.