THE DISTRICT

Man is accused of assaulting passenger

D.C. police were searching for a man who posed as a driver for hire and is accused of sexually assaulting another man Sunday morning in Northeast Washington.

The assault took place about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of H Street Northeast,in the H Street corridor police said. After the rider entered the vehicle, the driver stopped at that location and sexually assaulted him, police said.

The attacker is described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s with balding hair and a thick beard. He was last seen wearing a beige, hooded shirt and dark sweatpants.

He was driving a small black SUV, police said.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

MARYLAND

State lawmaker switches parties

Meagan Simonaire, the state lawmaker who came out as bisexual during a speech in the House of Delegates this year, changed her party affiliation on Monday from Republican to Democrat.

Simonaire, who is completing her first term in office and is not running for reelection, said she could not remain in a political party that condones President Trump’s “divisive rhetoric.” She gained national attention for her April speech on the House floor, which was prompted by opposition from her father — longtime state Sen. Bryan W. Simonaire (R-Anne Arundel) — to a bill banning “gay conversion therapy” for minors.

“President Trump regularly attacks minorities, women and anyone who does not agree with him,” Simonaire said Monday at a news conference, joined by several Democratic lawmakers and Maryland Democratic Party chair Kathleen Matthews.

The bill banning conversion therapy became law Oct. 1. Mental health providers who try to change a minor’s gender identification or sexual orientation are subject to discipline by the state’s licensing board.

— Rachel Chason

Montgomery man dies in collision

A 56-year-old Montgomery County man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the Ashton area, police said.

They said Gregory Viccharelli, who lived in the Ashton area, was going east on Ashton Road and a car was going west when the collision occurred about 7 p.m. at a curve between Ashland Drive and Tucker Road, police said.

Police said they were still investigating why the collision occurred.

— Martin Weil