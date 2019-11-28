The dispute, prosecutors say, was over a missing gun. According to federal prosecutors, Horton kept a gun behind his grandmother’s home on Halley Terrace in SE Washington. When the gun went missing, Horton believed Coleman had stolen the weapon.

On the evening of June 19, 2008, prosecutors say, Horton confronted the 30-year-old Coleman about the gun. That night, Coleman was sitting in his vehicle outside his home in the initial block of Brandywine Street SW when Horton approached him and asked him about the missing gun.

When Coleman denied knowing anything about it, prosecutors say, Horton pulled out another gun and shot Coleman in his face, neck, back and forearm.

— Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

Bicyclist killed after hitting car, police say

A bicyclist died after he did not stop at a red light and crashed into a car, according to Prince George’s County police.

Luciano Crespo Rodriguez, 47, of Bladensburg, was traveling south on Hamilton Street heading toward Queens Chapel Road in Hyattsville around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 22, police said.

Crespo Rodriguez went through a red light and collided with the driver’s side of a car going through the intersection, police said.

Crespo Rodriguez was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.

The driver involved was not hurt and stayed at the scene.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Six injured in Beltway crash, police say

An alleged drunk driver going the wrong way on the Capital Beltway started a chain-reaction crash that sent six people to the hospital, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers were sent to Interstate 495 near Braddock Road shortly after 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day for the report of a Nissan Leaf traveling south in the northbound lanes, police said. Seconds after troopers were dispatched, the Nissan struck a BMW SUV head-on, sending debris across the freeway, police said.

The driver and passenger of the BMW got out of the car and were standing near it when a Honda Civic heading north hit their vehicle. The occupants of the BMW were struck and sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Nissan ran off the road into a guardrail. The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The Nissan driver, whom police identified only as a Fairfax County man, has been charged with driving under the influence.

A total of five vehicles, including two that had been struck by debris from the initial crash, were involved in the incident that sent six to Inova Fairfax Hospital.

— Lynh Bui

Local Digest

