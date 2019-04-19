THE DISTRICT

Man gets 30 years in fatal shootings

A Maryland man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting in 2017 of two men.

According to prosecutors, at around 6:30 a.m. on Jan 17, 2017, Matthew Moore Jr., 34, of District Heights, drove his white Kia Optima into the 600 block of 14th Place NE and parked. Inside the car were passengers Ronnell Reaves, 22, and Kevin Kennedy, 23.

At one point, Moore and Reaves walked into a nearby alley. Minutes later, the two men returned to the car, where Kennedy was waiting. Moore, prosecutors say, then shot both men.

Reaves died at the scene. Kennedy survived a little more than a year but died of complications from his injuries in July 2018.

Moore pleaded guilty in D.C. Superior Court to two counts of second-degree murder while armed.

— Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

Man and dog die in Forest Glen fire

A man and his dog are dead after a fire in Forest Glen.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a house fire shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Dexter Avenue, the department said.

When responders arrived, they found a man who lived in the home suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man, later identified as Warren Baugh III, 43, was taken to a hospital where he died, fire officials said.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury fighting the blaze, which involved a couch on the first floor of a two-story home, fire officials said.

Montgomery County police said they are conducting a death investigation but do not suspect foul play.

— Lynh Bui

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car

An 83-year-old woman died almost one week after she was hit by a car in Rockville, Md.

Huo K Li, of Potomac, was hit by an Audi leaving the parking lot of 650 Hungerford Drive at around 2:30 p.m. on April 11, Montgomery County police said.

Li, a pedestrian, was taken to a hospital and died on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the Audi was not hurt. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Green Beret dies in training exercise

A Green Beret who died during a parachute training exercise in southeastern Virginia has been identified.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that he was Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Sheperty, 36, of the West Virginia National Guard. He was taking part in a training exercise at the Suffolk Executive Airport.

— Associated Press

