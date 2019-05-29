T HE DISTRICT

Man sets himself on fire near White House

A man set himself on fire on the Ellipse near the White House on Wednesday and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to the Secret Service.

The incident occurred about 12:20 p.m. near 15th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.

Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police, said Wednesday that the man was in critical condition. Park Police assumed jurisdiction because the Ellipse is a national park.

Delgado said authorities are trying to identify the accelerant that was used and determine whether the man has a car parked in the area. He said police do not know the man’s identity and don’t know a motive.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man charged with rape of 12-year-old

A man was charged with rape after he allegedly offered a ­12-year-old girl a ride home from school during a thunderstorm this month, then sexually assaulted her in his parked car, authorities said Tuesday.

On May 23, a 12-year-old girl walking home from school during a storm accepted a ride home from 59-year-old James Booker of Upper Marlboro, Montgomery County police said.

Booker, who police say did not know the girl before the incident, drove her to her residence in Wheaton and sexually assaulted her in his vehicle, the statement said. The girl got out of the car and told a parent, who called police, according to the statement.

Booker was charged with one count of second-degree rape and one count of a third-degree sex offense, police said. He appeared Wednesday in Montgomery County District Court, where Judge Marina Lolley Sabett ordered him held on no-bond status.