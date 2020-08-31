The bus terminal is on the H Street level of the garage, which is attached to the back of the station and is over some of the train tracks.

— Peter Hermann

Man found dead after fire is identified

A man found dead in an apartment fire Friday in the Woodley Park neighborhood has been identified as Ronald Allen, 73, according to D.C. police.

AD

Authorities said Allen, of Northwest Washington, was found inside a residence on the top floor of a three-story building in the 2800 block of Cortland Place NW. The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

AD

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire was confined to one apartment.

Allen’s cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

In a tweet, the fire department said smoke alarms were installed in the apartment but were not working.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked truck

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Maryland, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Ardwick Ardmore Road in the Springdale area.

The man lost control of the motorcycle and hit a truck that was parked on the road, according to Prince George’s County police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.