THE DISTRICT

Man shot at busy commuter intersection

A man was shot and wounded Monday afternoon at North Capitol Street and New York Avenue NW, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not released. The key commuter intersection has been described by police as troubled by violence.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Troopers seize drugs, weapons, $14,000

Two men were arrested Sunday after state police found weapons, drugs and cash in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to a police report, the arrest occurred about 5 p.m. on Interstate 70 in Frederick County after officers pulled over a Toyota Corolla for a possible traffic violation.

The troopers conducting the stop smelled what they believed to be marijuana when they approached the vehicle and found probable cause to search it. Officers found a loaded Smith and Wesson .22-caliber revolver, a Smith and Wesson 9mm semiautomatic handgun, 8.9 grams of cocaine, 8.9 grams of marijuana and $14,000, the police report said.

Efrain Torres-Eusebio, 21, and passenger Jose Alberto Santiago-Miguel, 20, were charged with weapons and drug offenses, police said. Police said they were assisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

— Luz Lazo

Man dies as flames engulf portable toilet

A man died Sunday after a witness said he exited from a portable toilet engulfed in flames, according to the Baltimore fire department.

The incident occurred outside the M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, according to the fire department.

The man was “seen on fire” as he came from the bathroom, the department said. Arriving firefighters found the unidentified man dead and three toilets “engulfed in flames,” authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Martin Weil

