The killing forced Red Line trains to bypass the station temporarily between the Judiciary Square and NoMa-Gallaudet U stations, and shuttle buses were set up, the Metro spokesman said.

— Fredrick Kunkle

THE REGION

Possible coronavirus cases investigated

Virginia health officials are monitoring three people who may be infected with the coronavirus, the state’s health department said Sunday.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement posted to its website that the three people — one in the northern region of the state, and two in central Virginia — meet criteria for suspected exposure to the newly identified virus that emerged last month from Wuhan, China.

The investigation will determine whether their symptoms are caused by the new coronavirus or another respiratory ailment, the department said.

The agency did not provide more specifics, citing the patients’ privacy.

Health officials in the United States say five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

The Virginia Department of Health has created a page on its website that it says will provide periodic updates on the number of suspected cases in the state.

On Saturday, a passenger who arrived at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport after recently coming from China was referred for evaluation after showing flulike symptoms, Maryland’s health department said.

The passenger, who had been in Beijing, arrived at BWI on a flight from Las Vegas, the health department said.

The passenger did not meet criteria for coronavirus testing, the health department said. After being evaluated, the department said, the passenger was released.

— Fredrick Kunkle