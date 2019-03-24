THE DISTRICT

Man is fatally shot in Northeast D.C.

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in the Brentwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington, D.C. police said Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road NE, according to a police report. Responding to the sounds of gunshots, officers found a man with gunshot wounds to the chest in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue.

The man, identified by police as Rafiq Hawkins, 23, of Northeast, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived. He was transported to a hospital, where doctors tried to revive him. He was pronounced dead about 11 p.m.

The shooting, which is still under investigation, took place near Hawkins’s home, according to the police report. The gunfire left bullet holes in nearby apartments in the residential area.

— Samantha Schmidt

MARYLAND

Rockville fire vehicle strikes 2 pedestrians

Two pedestrians were injured, one seriously, after they were struck by a Rockville Volunteer Fire Department vehicle Saturday night, police said Sunday.

According to Montgomery County police, about 9:30 p.m. a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado assigned to the department was traveling eastbound on Beall Avenue when it struck a man and woman.

Both were transported to a hospital for treatment; the woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Authorities did not have further details on the woman’s status Sunday.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, police said in a statement.

The driver of the Silverado, Diane Evans, 59, of Rockville, was not injured, police said.

— Samantha Schmidt

Man killed in College Park car crash

A man was killed early Sunday when the car he was driving crashed into a barrier on a ramp on Interstate 95 in College Park, police said.

At about 3:15 a.m., a 51-year-old man was driving a 2003 Lexus sedan south on I-95 and turning onto the inner loop of the Capital Beltway when he struck a jersey wall and guard rail, according to Maryland State Police Sgt. Martin Bugarini.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 45-year-old female passenger was taken to a hospital in Prince George’s County and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Bugarini said.

— Samantha Schmidt

VIRGINIA

3 families displaced after fire destroys home

Three families were displaced after a fire destroyed a Centreville townhouse and damaged two others Saturday, said Fairfax County fire officials on Sunday.

The cause was cooking oil that was left unattended in a frying pan on the stove and then ignited. The damage was estimated at $322,000, according to Paul Ruwe, deputy chief of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

A man was the only person home when the fire began, authorities said. He was able to escape before firefighters arrived but sustained smoke inhalation and was airlifted to the hospital for treatment, Ruwe said. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The two-alarm blaze spread to townhouses on either side and brought out about 75 firefighters from Fairfax and Prince William counties.

— Laura Meckler

