THE DISTRICT

Man slain in Shaw; no motive reported

A 46-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Paul Williams Jr. of Southeast.

Police said the shooting occurred about 8:16 p.m. in the 800 block of R Street NW, near Rhode Island Avenue. Officers responding to the sound of gunshots found the victim suffering from multiple wounds, police said.

Williams was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive.

— Peter Hermann

Suspect tries to escape

by jumping on tracks

A man suspected in a shooting Tuesday night near D.C. police headquarters was arrested Wednesday at the Gallery Place Metro station after authorities said he jumped onto tracks to try to elude officers.

The arrest about 8 a.m. forced Metro officials to cut power and delay trains along the Yellow and Green Lines, causing delays during the morning commute.

Mamadou Seck, 29, of no fixed address, was charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of a handgun without a license. Authorities said he suffered a leg injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting occurred about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of D Street NW, about three blocks east of D.C. police headquarters.

The victim was reported conscious when he was taken to a hospital. Police said he was found lying in the roadway near an entrance to the Third Street Tunnel. A police report says he was shot in the abdomen.

Metro Transit Police spotted a man fitting the suspect’s description in the Gallery Place station Wednesday morning.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Two men arrested in fatal shooting

Two Maryland men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Oxon Hill.

Kyree Demarco Williams, 21, of Oxon Hill, and Marcus Heckstall, 22, of District Heights, have been charged with murder in the death of Rodney Snowden, 28, according to Prince George’s County police.

Snowden was shot shortly before 7:30 p.m. on May 20 in the 5600 block of St. Barnabas Road during a dispute with Williams, police said. Snowden died at a hospital.

Williams and Snowden were acquaintances, police said. Williams and Heckstall are jailed without bond.

— Lynh Bui