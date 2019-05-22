THE DISTRICT

Man is fatally shot

near school playground

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon on a street that runs by a playground at Savoy Elementary School in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Authorities said the victim appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s and had no connection to the school. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene at Shannon Place and Talbert Street in Anacostia. The shooting occurred about 12:50 p.m.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown, which police said was lifted when detectives determined the shooter or shooters — at least one wearing a dark ski mask — had fled in a small, dark-colored SUV.

A D.C. Public Schools spokesman said students were dismissed at 3:15 p.m. Outdoor activities were canceled.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man was victim of homicide, police say

A man found dead in College Park was the victim of a homicide, police said Wednesday.

About 6 a.m., Prince George’s County police responded to the 8700 block of Rhode Island Avenue after an unresponsive man was reported. Officers found the man on the ground suffering from head trauma, the department said in a tweet.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was not released, and no further information about the incident was immediately available.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Motorcyclist dies after College Park crash

A 39-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured Tuesday in a crash in College Park.

Officials said the incident happened about 11 p.m. on a ramp on the outer loop of the Beltway near Interstate 95.

Stuart Woods of Beltsville was driving a motorcycle on the ramp when he lost control and hit a guardrail, according to Maryland State Police.

Woods was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

,

— Dana Hedgpeth

Woman, 80, killed in crash near Frederick

An 80-year-old woman was killed when she drove into an intersection and was hit by a pickup truck in Lewistown, about 11 miles from Frederick.

Maryland State Police said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at Route 15 and Angleberger Road.

The woman — later identified as Doris J. Kinnamont of Walkersville — was driving on Angleberger Road and was stopped at the intersection of Route 15, Maryland State Police said. She tried to cross Route 15, and her car was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Police said Kinnamont failed to yield the right of way.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

