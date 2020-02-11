A D.C. police spokeswoman said Searles was arrested in Maryland by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force after someone tipped off authorities. The FBI and D.C. police had issued wanted posters and posted rewards.

AD

Searles is charged with killing Paul Williams Jr., 46, of Southeast Washington in the 800 block of R Street NW, a block north of Rhode Island Avenue. Williams was found about 8:15 p.m. July 24, 2018, lying in the street in front of a 7-Eleven store on Seventh Street. He died later at a hospital.

AD

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says witnesses and a police officer recognized Searles from surveillance video that captured part of the shooting. The affidavit does not describe a possible motive, and D.C. police would not comment on the investigation.

— Peter Hermann

One person dead in house fire in Southeast

A 65-year-old woman is dead after a fire swept through a house in Southeast Washington early Tuesday.

AD

Police identified the victim as Lily Hearn-Coates, who lived at the house.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said approximately 50 firefighters responded about 5:18 a.m. to the blaze in the 600 block of Darrington Street SE, not far from the D.C. and Maryland border.

When rescuers arrived, there was a report of one person trapped, Maggiolo said. As firefighters battled the blaze and searched the home, they found the woman “in the room where the fire originated,” Maggiolo said.

AD

Investigators are trying to determine the cause, according to officials.

On Twitter, D.C. fire officials said a “working smoke alarm alerted another sleeping resident of the home on Darrington St to the danger, allowing him to safely escape the flames.”

AD

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Mother: Teen dies after contracting flu

A student at a high school in Loudoun County died last week after contracting the flu, her mother said.

Katie Giovanniello, 16, a sophomore at Heritage High School in the Leesburg area, died at a hospital Friday, said her mother, Colette Giovanniello.

The county health director and a spokesman for the county school system both confirmed the death but gave no cause.

Colette Giovanniello said her daughter saw a doctor on Feb. 2 and received a flu diagnosis. She was taken to a hospital on Thursday as her condition deteriorated, Giovanniello said.

AD

Her daughter had no known underlying health problems or conditions, Giovanniello said.

AD

As of Feb. 1, the Virginia Health Department said it had not received any reports of pediatric flu deaths in the current season. The health department said that this season, 773 flu- and pneumonia-related deaths had been reported in the state through Feb. 1.

— Martin Weil

2 from D.C. area found slain in Halifax County

A man and a woman from the Washington area were found dead Saturday on a road in a quiet part of southern Virginia, and state police said the two were homicide victims.

Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Md., were found about 2:50 a.m. Saturday on the ground near a car on Route 58 in the Turbeville community of Halifax County, state police said Monday.

AD

AD

Police were called to the area to investigate a car crash but determined that the deaths did not result from the vehicle running into the median and getting stuck, state police said.

Police did not give a cause of death and said an autopsy would be conducted at the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.