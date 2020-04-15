Police said Nichols’s burned body was found Friday in the 7000 block of Highview Terrace in Chillum. She was shot in the apartment and a fire was then set, police said.

Nichols and Harris were in a relationship, police said. They said the motive for the killing remained under investigation. Harris is in New York awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, police said.

— Martin Weil

and Justin Wm. Moyer

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

A man died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a Prince George’s County road over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

On Sunday, officers responded to the 6400 block of Hil Mar Drive in District Heights for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian, Prince George’s County police said. They found Eric Henderson II, 33, of Bowie, had been struck as he crossed the road outside of a crosswalk, police said. The driver and passenger remained on the scene.

Henderson died at a hospital on Monday, police said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man, 24, fatally shot in Prince George's

A 24-year-old man who was shot in Prince George’s County died Monday, police said.

Officers responded around 6:05 p.m. Sunday to the 3900 block of Warner Avenue, Prince George’s County police said. They found Marquis Mason, of Landover Hills, wounded. He died Monday at a hospital.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man convicted in 1979 police slaying paroled

Virginia officials have granted parole to a man convicted of killing a police officer in 1979, the state Parole Board confirmed Tuesday.

The board voted Friday to release Vincent Lamont Martin, 64, from the Virginia Department of Corrections, board chair Adrianne L. Bennett told the Richmond-Times Dispatch.

Martin was sentenced to life in prison more than 40 years ago in the slaying of Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors, who was shot four times in the head during a traffic stop, news outlets have reported.

Bennett said three co-defendants gave conflicting testimony that contributed to Martin’s conviction at the time. Those co-defendants were also convicted, but completed lighter sentences in the 1980s and early 1990s, she added.

It was unclear when Martin was set to be released.