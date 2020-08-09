Deputies began chasing Sondberg following multiple 911 reports about a white Honda Ridgeline driving erratically southbound on Route 4 in Owings, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies located Sondberg’s vehicle, he was driving at “pretty significant” speeds, and deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, Payne said. Sondberg would not pull over, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sondberg, who was alone in the car, lost control in the intersection near the high school, striking a traffic-light pole in a median, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators attributed the crash to “speed and driver error.”

Payne said after the crash reconstruction is completed, the sheriff’s office would launch an internal investigation into the chase if authorities think it is warranted.

— Meagan Flynn

Potentially harmful algae seen in lake

Signs of dangerous algae have been found at a lake in Montgomery County, and officials have urged visitors to the vicinity to take precautions.

Signs showed up at Lake Needwood of blue-green algae that produce microcystin, which can harm both people and animals, the Montgomery section of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission said.

The toxin, if ingested in high concentrations, can harm the liver, the agency said. It said it was particularly concerned about dogs that were off leash and may swim in or drink from the lake, despite regulations.

Recreational activities including fishing and boating will continue, the park agency said. Officials said parts of Lake Needwood and Lake Frank may be contaminated for the rest of the season.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Two killed in single-car crash in Fairfax

Two people died in a single-car crash early Sunday in Baileys Crossroads, according to Fairfax County police.

The crash happened about 1:35 a.m. in the 3400 block of Carlin Springs Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Police said the passenger, 29-year-old Maria Crowder, was killed on impact, while the driver, 28-year-old Byron Hines, was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. He died later Sunday, police said. Both were from Maryland.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor, but said they are still investigating whether alcohol was involved.