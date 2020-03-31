The incident occurred about 2:20 p.m. on B Street SE, near Benning Road. The man escaped before police arrived. No arrest has been made, police said. Fire officials said the two occupants were not injured. They were not on an emergency call at the time.

— Peter Hermann

AD

Arrests plummet amid coronavirus outbreak

Arrests in Washington have dipped as much as 75 percent on some days during the covid-19 pandemic, Kevin Donahue, the deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said Monday. He said the decrease stems from efforts to reduce the number of people in the justice system, such as officers giving citations “much more robustly” than before, instead of making arrests.

AD

“When you see fewer arrests . . . I attribute it to a conscientious effort to try to keep residents safe and to make use of the [Department of Corrections] for violent crimes, domestic violence and things we absolutely have to use it for,” Donahue said.

AD

D.C. police have expanded the kinds of illegal activity that qualify for citations. That means people who are handcuffed and taken to a cell at a station get sent home with a ticket and a promise to return to court later.

— Darran Simon

MARYLAND

Man fatally shot in Pr. George's County

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot Monday in Prince George’s County just inside the border between the county and the District, police said.

The wounded man was found about 7:50 p.m. in a parking lot in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, said Officer Antonia Washington, a Prince George’s County police spokeswoman.

AD

Howard Nakia Graham, 33, of the District, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second person was also shot, and his injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

AD

Police said Tuesday that Deantre Hilliard, 24, of the District, and Leonard Toney, 39, of Upper Marlboro, were charged with first- and second-degree murder in the shooting.

Hilliard and Toney were in a car that matched the description of a vehicle driven by the killers, and a gun was recovered in the car, police said.

and Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Man allegedly abused child at day care

A Falls Church man is facing several counts in connection with inappropriately touching a child at an in-home day care, Fairfax County police said.

Santiago Alvarado Garcia, 50, was arrested Friday and accused of abusing the child at the Digna Alvarado Garcia Daycare in the 2900 block of Monticello Drive in Falls Church, police said. He is facing three counts of sexual battery.

AD

AD

Detectives began investigating Santiago Garcia on March 26, after a child disclosed being touched inappropriately by Garcia, police said. Garcia is a general contractor who lives in the home that houses the day care.

The day care has been at the Monticello Drive address since 2017. It was located in the 7500 block of Parkwood Court in 2016.

Garcia was not yet listed in court records, so it was unclear whether he had retained an attorney.

Detectives are asking that anyone who thinks that Garcia may have touched their child to contact police at 703-246-7800.