U.S. Park Police responded to the call because the site is under their jurisdiction. D.C. police homicide detectives took over the investigation when it was determined the bone was human. A member of the medical examiner’s office and a forensic anthropologist also responded to the scene.

Police said a search of the area did not turn up additional bones. The report describes the item as an “adult right femur.”

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

2 fatal crashes in Pr. George's, Montgomery

Two people are dead in crashes in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

Prince George’s County police said one person died in a crash just after midnight Friday along the 6600 block of Old Landover Road near John Hanson Highway in the Landover area.

The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

Police said an initial investigation found that a vehicle went off Old Landover Road and hit a building. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

In Montgomery County, a pedestrian was killed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday near New Hampshire Avenue and McCeney Avenue in the White Oak area.

Montgomery County Police said an initial investigation found a 2002 Toyota Camry heading south on New Hampshire Avenue was making a turn when it went off the road, hit a stop sign, went up a sidewalk and hit a pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian — David Rafael Velasquez, 65, of Silver Spring — was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver, a 17-year-old, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Psychiatric patient, 15, fatally stabs woman

A 15-year-old psychiatric patient at a Maryland hospital fatally stabbed a patient recovering from surgery, Baltimore police said.

The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center when the teenage patient escaped from his room, entered the room of the female patient and attacked her with an object, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The woman died of her injures Thursday, and authorities took the 15-year-old into custody, police said.

Authorities didn’t say if the juvenile was charged.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Another man charged in 'sorcery' killing

A Virginia man was charged with abduction Thursday in a case in which a Fairfax County teenager was lured to a park and beaten to death last year because his alleged killers believed he was a gang member who used sorcery on a 16-year-old girl, police said Friday.

Two other men and the 16-year-old girl have already been charged in connection with the slaying of 16-year-old Richard Hernandez Cruz, who was killed in the Hybla Valley section of Fairfax County before his body was discovered on May 23.

In August, police testified that Armando Dagoberto Reyes Reyes, 27, formerly of Alexandria, said after his arrest on murder and abduction charges that Cruz caused the girl to lose 45 pounds by casting a curse on her.

“He believed the victim used sorcery or black magic to control [her], so the victim had to be ended,” Fairfax County Detective John Farrell told a judge.

On Friday, police announced another arrest in the case: Bryon Arenas Estupinian, 22, of Alexandria, who was charged with abduction.

In a statement, Fairfax County police said the charges were “related to the death and improper burial of a juvenile whose body was discovered in North Hill Park in May 2019.”

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Officer fatally shot man in Va. Beach

An officer fatally shot a man while Virginia Beach and Norfolk police attempted to serve a felony warrant, police said.

The Virginian-Pilot reported the shooting occurred about 11:25 a.m. Police said a handgun was recovered near the slain man, who was not identified.