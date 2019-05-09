MARYLAND

Man is killed near shopping center

A man was killed in a parking lot of a shopping center in the Silver Spring area after a dispute, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 8500 block of Piney Branch Road near Flower Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from “trauma to his body.” He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Montgomery County police said the case is under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Three die, two injured in rowhouse fire

Three people were killed and two were injured in a fire at a rowhouse in Edgewood, officials said.

Their names were not immediately released, pending notification of their families.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Simons Court near Pulaski Highway. The state fire marshal office was on the scene and investigating.

Emily Witty, a spokeswoman for the agency, said the three people who died were on the top floor of the home. Three other people who were in the basement managed to escape safely before firefighters arrived. They said they heard the smoke alarm go off and called 911.

One person suffered broken bones after jumping out a window to avoid the fire, and another person suffered critical burns, Witty said.

Officials said another person who lived at the home was not there at the time of the fire.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Kids' entertainer faces child porn charges

A Northern Virginia children’s entertainer who is known as “Mr. Knick Knack” has been charged with possessing child pornography, and investigators are exploring whether the man had any inappropriate contact with juveniles, Fairfax County police said.

Steven Rossi, 58, of Reston was arrested on April 30 on 10 counts of possessing illicit images of children after authorities received a tip earlier in the month that the entertainer had child pornography, police said.

Detectives have not uncovered evidence that Rossi had contact with the children in the images, but they are asking anyone who might have information about inappropriate interactions between Rossi and children to come forward, police said.

Rossi plays music and has performed across Northern Virginia.

He posted bond on May 2 and is next scheduled to be in court on June 11.

— Justin Jouvenal

THE REGION

Northam tries 'Second Chance Month'

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has proclaimed May “Second Chance Month” in a bid to focus attention on criminal justice restructuring and inmate reentry programs.

Northam said in a statement Wednesday that redemption is a “fundamental American value” and that his administration is committed to making sure former inmates have the support they need to succeed.

The governor’s proclamation comes a few months after he asked Virginians for a second chance following a blackface scandal that almost forced him from office.

Northam has since prioritized efforts to address long-standing racial inequities, particularly those related to the criminal justice system.

Associated Press

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news