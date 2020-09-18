The second man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries believed not to be life-threatening.

The shooting occurred on a street with apartment buildings and a gas station near the Takoma Metro station.

The other shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the Shipley neighborhood of Southeast.

Police said it appears a woman was shot in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue SE and was then driven several blocks to the 3500 block of 22nd Street SE. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

The victim was identified as Donika Hawkins, 24, of Southeast Washington.

Police said no arrests have been made in either case.

There have been 138 homicides in the District this year, up 12 percent over this time in 2019.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man fatally stabbed at laundromat

A man was killed Thursday in a laundromat in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The incident unfolded about 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road in the Capitol Heights area.

Prince George’s County police said they responded to a report of a robbery and that when they arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the back of the laundromat. He had been stabbed several times in the upper body, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Man charged in slaying at nightclub

A 28-year-old man was charged in the killing of a security guard at a Falls Church nightclub earlier in the month, police said.

Elser Galeano Herrera of Fairfax was arrested at his sister’s home in Mississippi on Thursday, following the fatal shooting of Geovanny Alexander Mejia Castro of Oxon Hill at the Diva Lounge in the 6700 block of Wilson Boulevard on Sept. 11, Falls Church police said. Herrera is expected to be extradited to Virginia.

Police said they believe the killing was in retaliation for an earlier assault at the nightclub that did not involve Castro. Herrera has been charged with first-degree murder.