Police said they arrested Thomas Bryon Stemen of Churchton after receiving a tip on Tuesday. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, police said.

Information about what the syringe may have contained was not immediately available. No motive in the alleged attack has been released.

— Martin Weil

Probation for Gaines's daughter in fraud case

The treasurer and daughter of a former Maryland lawmaker has been sentenced to probation for misusing her mother’s campaign funds.

Anitra Edmond pleaded guilty in November to converting more than $35,000 in campaign funds for her personal use from November 2012 through June 2018 and failing to disclose contributions on state campaign finance reports. In a plea agreement, Edmond says she used the money for fast food, hair styling, personal phone bills and rent for a separate business.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced her Monday to three years’ probation, with eight months to be served on home detention, court records show. He also ordered her to pay more than $35,000 in restitution.

Former Maryland delegate Tawanna P. Gaines, a Prince George’s County Democrat, pleaded guilty to a related charge of wire fraud and was sentenced to six months in prison, followed by two months of home detention. She admitted to converting more than $22,000 in campaign money for her personal use.

Gaines had served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2001. She resigned days before she was charged.

Edmond, who was 43 when she was charged in October, had been treasurer of “Friends of Tawanna P. Gaines,” her mother’s campaign committee, since 2005.

— Associated Press

Teenage driver killed in Ellicott City wreck

A teenage driver was killed Tuesday in Howard County when his car crossed the centerline of the road and collided with an oncoming vehicle, police said.

Marc Ryan El-Sayed, 17, of Clarksville, was killed on Route 108 near Manorstone Lane in Ellicott City, police said.

He died at the scene. The other driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.