D.C. Fire and EMS workers took Francis to a hospital, where — after doctors attempted multiple lifesaving efforts, according to police — he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the homicide and offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

— Hannah Natanson

Pedestrian in road

fatally struck by SUV

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV in the District early Friday in what authorities called a hit-and-run collision.

About 3:10 a.m., the pedestrian was in the roadway, along U Street near 12th Street NW, according to D.C. police. A dark-colored SUV heading east struck the man and left the scene, police said.

Medics treated the victim and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name was withheld until relatives could be notified, police said.

— Dan Morse

MARYLAND

Extra trash collection

uncovered and halted

The inspector general of Baltimore said a wealthy community in the city got an extra day of trash collection each week, costing Baltimore about $100,000 over the past decade.

News outlets reported that the office of Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming found that the Village of Cross Keys complex was serviced more frequently than city policy allows. Since 2009, Baltimore residents have been limited to one day each of trash and recycling collection.

An investigative report released by Cumming’s office in November said the “mismanagement of resources” is estimated to have cost Baltimore $100,000. It did not find evidence that the city approved the additional trash service or informed the public works director.

Public works deputy director Matthew Garbark said the extra service was stopped after the agency learned about the investigation.

— Associated Press

