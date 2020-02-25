Police said investigators searching Diaz’s home found about 1,000 “child exploitative images and videos.” Officials said the material was from September 2016 through December 2019.

Police said they are concerned that Diaz may have sexually assaulted other victims.

AD

Officials said police received 27 tips in mid-January from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Diaz and began investigating. He was arrested on Thursday.

AD

Diaz is charged with one count of second-degree rape, 78 counts of possession of child pornography and additional charges. He is being held without bond, according to police.

VIRGINIA

Woman accused of making threat on flight

An intoxicated woman was arrested on a Saturday flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Washington after attempting to smoke on the plane and falsely claiming her entire family had just died in a car accident, federal prosecutors say.

While handcuffed on the flight to Dulles International Airport, Dana Mustafa threatened to “stab everyone on this plane. Then kill myself,” according to authorities.

AD

She appeared in federal court in Alexandria on Monday, charged with assaulting a federal officer.

Mustafa first attracted attention on the United Airlines flight when she set off the smoke detector in the lavatory, according to court records. Flight attendants told her she could not smoke on the plane and took her back to her seat.

AD

She was crying loudly and smelled of alcohol, according to the criminal complaint, and told the flight staff that she was flying home to see her family but that they had just been killed by a drunk driver.

Federal agents said that when they interviewed her at Dulles, she admitted she had made up the story of her family’s deaths.

AD

Man allegedly tries to ignite car at Pentagon

A man tried to kill himself by attempting to ignite a parked vehicle’s gas tank in the Pentagon parking lot Monday, according to federal prosecutors.

Matthew Richardson, 19, of Arkansas was set to appear in federal court in Alexandria on Tuesday on a charge of trying to set a vehicle on fire. If convicted, he faces at least five years in prison.

At about 10:45 a.m. Monday, a Pentagon police officer came upon Richardson in the Pentagon north parking lot, according to court records, where he was attempting to use a cigarette lighter to ignite a piece of fabric that was inserted into the gas tank of a Land Rover.

The officer reported that when he approached, Richardson said he was going to “blow this vehicle up” and “himself.”

The Land Rover belongs to an active-duty service member who authorities said did not know Richardson.