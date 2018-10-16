THE DISTRICT

Man found fatally shot in vehicle in SE

A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Monday in Southeast Washington, police said Tuesday.

Ferdinand Fotachwi, 28, of Lanham, Md., was found about 7:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of D Street SE, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle’s engine was running, according to a police report.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

Three attacked by rabid raccoon

Three people in upper Northwest Washington are being treated after being attacked by a rabid raccoon, D.C. health officials said.

The D.C. Health Department said in a statement Monday that the raccoon was caught in the Chevy Chase neighborhood and euthanized. The city’s public health laboratory said the animal tested positive for the rabies virus.

The health department said two pets were also exposed to the animal. The pets were evaluated by a veterinarian, given booster shots of rabies vaccine and remain confined.

The people began to receive treatment to prevent infection. Rabies can be fatal if left untreated.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Ex-sheriff's-deputy charged in sex assault

A former sheriff’s deputy in Fairfax County has been arrested and charged in the sexual assault of a former inmate, officials said.

Keith Washington, 47, of Stafford, Va., is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of carnal knowledge of an inmate, according to Fairfax County police.

Police said they were contacted by the internal affairs bureau of the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office in August 2017 about an incident in which a former inmate said she was sexually assaulted by Washington.

The woman said the incident happened in December 2016 or January 2017.

Police obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday, and Washington turned himself in to authorities. He is being held without bond.

Andrea Ceisler, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said Washington had worked for the agency for 12 years and was relieved of his duties Aug. 13, 2017, amid an internal investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth