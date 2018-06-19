THE region

Man gets 7 years in tax fraud case

A Maryland man was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for playing an “integral part” in a scheme that used stolen identities to receive millions in income tax refunds.

Antonio Cooper, 47, of Oxon Hill was involved in the fraudulent operation from about February 2010 to July 2012, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement.

The scheme included more than 130 conspirators over a seven-year period who used stolen identities from prisoners, drug addicts and the elderly, among others, to file at least 12,000 fraudulent federal income tax returns seeking more than $42 million.

Cooper, in addition to friends and relatives he recruited, scammed the IRS out of more than $2 million through fraudulently obtained tax refund checks, the statement said.

Cooper pleaded guilty in May 2016 to charges of theft of public money, conspiracy to commit theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

MARYLAND

Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV

A pedestrian died after she was struck Sunday by an SUV in Bladensburg, authorities said.

The accident happened about 12:20 p.m. near 48th Street and Annapolis Road. Prince George’s County police said an SUV traveling east on Annapolis Road and turning onto 48th Street struck the woman as she was crossing the street.

Police said their initial investigation found that the woman was in the crosswalk.

Officials said an investigation continues. The woman’s name had not been released pending notification of her family.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Teen is killed at neighborhood park

A teen was shot and killed at a neighborhood park in Bladensburg, officials said.

The incident unfolded about 2 p.m. Monday at Rosini Baldi Park near 54th Place and Varnum Street. Police were called for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Bryan Alvarado-Esquivel, 17, of Northwest Washington with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

— Dana Hedgpeth and Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Police investigate indecent exposure

Two incidents of indecent exposure occurred last week in Arlington within a short distance and time of each other, according to police. Earlier this year, Arlington police said they thought one man was involved in five such incidents.

The earlier incidents were in the same general area as last week’s, which occurred June 14 in the 1300 block of N. Fort Myer Drive and the 1300 block of N. Mead Street, according to police reports.

The first of Thursday’s incidents occurred on Fort Myer Drive about 10:20 p.m., and the second an hour later.

In the first incident, a woman was approached and touched inappropriately, police said.

In that incident, the man was described as having a hood pulled tightly around his face. Accounts of the other incidents also described a man with a hat or hood pulled around his face.

— Martin Weil