THE DISTRICT

Md. man is fatally shot in Northwest

D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting early Sunday of a Maryland man in Northwest Washington.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old David Elijah Brandon of Burtonsville.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4300 block of Georgia Avenue NW, in the Petworth neighborhood, about 1:30 a.m. for a reported assault. Brandon and a second man were taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Another shooting was reported in the city Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road SE. In their description of the male assailant, police said he was riding a red Bikeshare bicycle.

— Ann Marimow

and Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Firefighters make rescue in Silver Spring

A woman was rescued Saturday night from a burning house in Montgomery County, fire officials said.

Firefighters extricated her from a one-story, single-family house in the 2500 block of Holman Avenue in the Silver Spring area, said Pete Piringer, a fire department spokesman. Firefighters arrived about 6:30 p.m. and confronted “heavy fire,” the spokesman said.

After being brought out of the house, the woman was taken to a hospital, Piringer said. He said her condition was described as serious but stable after suffering smoke inhalation.

The blaze caused about $200,000 in damage, Piringer said.

It started in the kitchen, he said. The cause was under investigation, Piringer said.

Someone else had been in the house, but apparently escaped without assistance, according to Piringer.

— Clarence William

and Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Police name two who died in Fairfax crash

The two people killed in a car crash in Fairfax County on Feb. 16 have been identified, the county police said.

Police said they were Subid Singh, 28, of Annandale, and 29-year-old Anjil Thapa, 29, of Vienna.

The car they were in went off Route 28 near the McLearen Road exit and struck a utility pole, police said. The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes, the police said.

Fire damage delayed identification of the remains, police said.

The names were announced by the police on Thursday. It was not immediately clear who was driving.

— Martin Weil

