Maryland motorcyclist killed in crash in Prince William County

A Maryland man was killed early Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding and a car veered off the road struck trees in Prince William County, police said.

Police identified the victim as John Jon Lee, 46, of Rockville. Crash investigators said Lee was driving west on Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge, Va., about 2:17 a.m. when he and a Toyota sedan crossed over the center median and each hit a tree.

The driver of the Toyota, Katrina Nicole Thomas, 26, of Fredericksburg, was charged with driving under the influence. Police said both speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, they said.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Prince William police said.

— Rachel Chason

