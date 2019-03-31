MARYLAND

Three rescued by helicopter on Saturday

Three people had to be rescued by a Maryland State Police helicopter crew after their boats started taking on water along the coast of Anne Arundel County on Saturday night, authorities said Sunday.

Police said no one was injured in the incident about 9:30 p.m. in Shady Side, near the southern tip of the county.

When rescue workers arrived at the scene in a boat, they found the boaters — in two vessels — in a marshy area near the shore. Because the water was so shallow, they could not get close enough to help them, authorities said.

So, rescue workers called in a helicopter, and the boaters were hoisted into a basket and up into the helicopter, police said. The boaters were flown to a local elementary school, where they were met by emergency medical workers who evaluated them. Police did not say what caused the boats to take on water.

— Allison Klein

Disorder reported among youths in mall

Businesses were reportedly damaged, and fights broke out after disorderly youths left a mall in suburban Baltimore on Friday night, prompting officers to make arrests and deploy pepper spray, the Baltimore County police said.

The police said “at least 300” youths left the Eastpoint Mall and walked into the parking lot. Calls were received by the county police about “several fights” and about businesses being damaged, authorities said.

They said the pepper spray was used “to gain control of the crowd.”

One robbery was reported, the police said. They said the victim told police that her cellphone was taken.

They said they worked with the Maryland Transit Administration to get buses to take the youths out of the area.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Man drowns while trying to rescue dog

Fairfax County police have identified a man who drowned Saturday while trying to rescue his dog from Lake Braddock.

Nghia Trinh, 28, of Burke, was walking with his dog on a path along the lake Saturday afternoon when the dog got loose and went into the water, police said Sunday. Witnesses saw Trinh enter the lake to get the dog, but he never surfaced.

Police and rescue authorities arrived at the lake about 5 p.m., but Trinh was not found for another 40 minutes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog reached shore safely.

— Ian Shapira

