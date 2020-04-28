The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released.
The truck belonged to the city and was assigned to the Department of Public Works, officials said.
No additional details were released, and police are continuing to investigate.
— Associated Press
VIRGINIA
One person dies after townhouse fire
One person died after being rescued from a fire Sunday in Fairfax County, the county Fire and Rescue Department said.
The victim was extricated from a fire that was reported about 5 p.m. in a townhouse in the 14800 block of Hatfield Square in the Centreville area, the fire department said. The victim was described only as female; no name or age was given.
She died at a hospital. An autopsy was scheduled to determine the victim’s identity and the cause of her death, officials said.
A neighbor who discovered the fire tried to rescue the victim, according to the fire department. The fire started on the first floor of a two-story townhouse.
The cause was under investigation, the fire department said.
The fire caused $143,750 in damage, the department said.
— Martin Weil
Police: Man threw dogs off balcony
A Northern Virginia man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he threw two dogs off a fifth-floor balcony to their death.
Arlington County police say they were called to a residential complex Monday afternoon in the county’s Court House neighborhood.
Police say the dogs had been taken to animal hospitals before officers arrived and were pronounced dead at the hospitals. A police spokeswoman did not know the breeds or ages of the dogs.
Zachary Hanson, 26, of Arlington was arrested at the residence and charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty. He is being held at the county jail pending a preliminary hearing Aug. 28.
Hanson’s lawyer did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday seeking comment.
— Associated Press