MARYLAND

Couple on vacation found dead in hotel

A Maryland couple were found dead inside their Dominican Republic hotel room earlier this past week, with several bottles of heart medication nearby, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman confirmed.

Cynthia Ann Day, 49, and Nathaniel Edward Holmes, 63, who were both of Prince George’s County and were engaged to be married, had been vacationing in the Playa Nueva Romana section of the Dominican Republic with plans to leave the Bahia Principe hotel Thursday, according to local news reports.

Their bodies were found by a hotel worker, with no signs of violence, news reports said. The State Department is monitoring the investigation and has been in regular contact with Dominican authorities, Allison Wagner, a department spokeswoman, said in an email.

A Diario Libre news website report on Friday said Holmes called for a hotel doctor complaining that he felt ill. When the doctor appeared, he refused treatment, the news agency said, citing the country’s National Police.

On Saturday, a spokesman for the police said autopsy results for the couple were pending.

— Antonio Olivo

Man shot by officer faces assault charges

A man who was shot by an Anne Arundel County police officer while allegedly wielding a knife Friday is facing multiple charges of assault, officials said Saturday.

The man remained under guard inside a hospital, where he appears to be recovering from his wounds, said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, an Anne Arundel County police spokeswoman. Davis said the man’s identity will not be disclosed until he is released from the hospital and processed for assault charges and reckless endangerment.

The incident occurred Friday night after a reported pedestrian accident on Route 50, near Davidsonville Road. When rescue workers arrived, the man “came at them with a knife,” Davis said.

After police arrived and ordered him to drop the weapon, a county officer fired a single shot, wounding the man. Davis said there were no signs of a pedestrian accident at the scene.

— Antonio Olivo

THE DISTRICT

Police identify victim in fatal shooting in SE

A 39-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in Southeast Washington, police said.

Anthony Harris, a District resident, was found around 2:19 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in the 5300 block of E Street SE, officials said. He died on the scene after paramedics tried to revive him.

— Antonio Olivo