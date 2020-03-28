— Associated Press
Man charged with arson at vacant home
A Maryland man has been charged with arson in connection to a fire set at a vacant home.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release Friday that investigators responded to a fire at a vacant home in a residential area of St. Mary’s County. Investigators said the fire was set by 18-year-old Devon Tyler Lee.
Authorities say Lee was arrested at his home and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries unrelated to the fire.
He has been charged with several counts, including arson, and is being held in the county jail.
— Associated Press
VIRGINIA
Sterling man accused of sexual assault
A Sterling man, accused of operating a makeshift dental clinic out of his home, was arrested Thursday after a teenage girl reported to her family that she had been sexually assaulted while in his house, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
The sheriff’s office said that the teen told investigators she was in the home of Juan Ramos Jacobe, 46, on Wednesday and that she had been mildly sedated to have dental work done when the incident occurred. The teen’s age and hometown were not released to protect her identity.
She reported the incident to her family on Thursday, and the Loudoun sheriff’s special victims unit investigated. Investigators said they found that Ramos Jacobe had been operating an unlicensed dental clinic out of his home in the 700 block of North York Road since last year.
Ramos Jacobe was taken into custody Thursday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and practicing dentistry without a license. He was ordered held without bond.
Investigators said they are concerned there may be additional victims of Ramos Jacobe. They asked anyone with information about such incidents to call the special victims unit at 703-777-1021.
— Tom Jackman