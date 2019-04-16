THE DISTRICT

Maryland man fatally shot in Southeast

A Maryland man was fatally shot Monday night on a sidewalk in front of an apartment building in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Antwan Marquis Hucks, 31, of Oxon Hill.

Police said the shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road SE, near Barry Farm.

Officers heard the gunshots and rushed to the street where the victim fell, police said. Hucks was pronounced dead on the scene.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

22-year-old shooting victim is identified

A man who was fatally shot over the weekend in Maryland has been identified.

Derrell White, 22, of Suitland, was killed around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, at a home in the 3500 block of Maywood Lane near the Suitland Parkway, according to Prince George’s County police.

When police arrived, they found White and another person who had been shot inside the home. White was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they were trying to figure out a motive and suspect or suspects.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Second local case of measles is confirmed

Maryland health officials said Tuesday a second case of measles was confirmed in a resident of the state this month.

Earlier this month, Maryland’s Department of Health reported a case of measles, saying anyone who might have been at an office building at 4000 Old Court Rd. in Pikes­ville between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 2 may have been exposed.

[Measles case confirmed in Maryland in a person who was in Pikesville]

On Tuesday, the Department of Health said in a statement that a second case was confirmed in a Maryland resident who is a “household contact” of the first person infected.

Both got the illness outside of Maryland, according to the statement, and there is no evidence of further spread of the disease in the state.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose and coughing, the statement said, and often appear up to 14 days after exposure.

Officials said anyone in need of a measles vaccine should contact their health-care provider or visit the health department’s website.

The cases among Maryland residents were reported as 90 new cases were reported in the second week of April nationwide.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Three are rescued

in townhouse fire

Three people were rescued Tuesday from a house fire in Woodbridge, officials said.

The two-alarm fire broke out just before 3 a.m. at a townhouse in the 1700 block of Tiger Lily Circle. Firefighters found three people trapped inside and the back deck of the house on fire. The people were rescued and did not require medical treatment, according to the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth