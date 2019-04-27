MARYLAND

Police: Man shot this past week has died

A 23-year-old man who was shot Monday night in Landover has died of his wounds, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Monday outside an apartment building in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue near Landover Road. When police arrived, they found two men — one of whom was later identified as Tauron Williamson of Oxon Hill — who had been shot.

Both men were taken to hospitals with critical injuries, according to Prince George’s County police.

Williamson died Thursday, police said.

Detectives are working to find a suspect or suspects in the case.

More than 90 people have been killed in the Washington region this year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 25 have been in Prince George’s County.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Two men break into 25 vehicles in Ashburn

Authorities are looking for two men who they say broke into 25 vehicles in Ashburn, Va., over two nights.

The incidents happened in the Belmont communities of Ashburn, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials released a photo from a home surveillance system of the two suspects. The photo was captured when the men went into an open garage, the sheriff’s office said.

The break-ins happened on Tuesday and Wednesday, and officials said a firearm, credit cards, money and gift cards were among the items stolen.

The sheriff’s office is reminding area residents to lock their vehicle doors and not to leave expensive items in vehicles.

“Taking these measures will greatly reduce your chances of becoming a victim of theft,” officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call 703-737-8707.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Police arrest alleged saxophone thief

A 29-year-old man was arrested and accused of stealing a high-end saxophone during a reception at the Science Museum of Virginia.

After Richmond police arrested Alex Robert Sheaffer on Friday on an unrelated matter, they discovered Capitol Police had obtained three warrants for him.

Sheaffer is charged with one count each of grand larceny, buying or receiving stolen goods, and obtaining money through false pretenses. Authorities said the alto saxophone was valued at $5,000.

— Lori Aratani

