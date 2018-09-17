MARYLAND

Child center worker

accused of sex abuse

A man who worked at a child-care center in Maryland has been accused of sexual abuse of a teenager, authorities said.

Montgomery County Police said Thomas Henry Ridges, 38, of Beltsville was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and other counts.

Officials said Ridges worked at a Horizon Child Care facility in Silver Spring. He has also worked as a “paraeducator” at Springbrook High School since August 2007. Ridges also served as a coach for the high school’s boys basketball junior varsity team.

Officials said they learned of the abuse Sept. 5. Police said they got a warrant and Ridges was arrested and charged on Friday. He was released on bond.

In a letter to parents Monday, Springbrook High School’s principal explained the incident. Derek Turner, a spokesman for Montgomery County Public Schools, said Ridges was “immediately placed on administrative leave” once officials knew of the police investigation.

The letter from Principal Arthur Williams described the behavior as “upsetting and unacceptable.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

Hoverboard charging

is blamed in fire

A fire in a Bethesda apartment house was probably caused by an electrical malfunction connected to a hoverboard, the Montgomery County fire department spokesman said.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in an apartment in a 12-story building in the 7600 block of Old Georgetown Road, said Pete Piringer, the fire spokesman.

He said it was “likely caused by”a malfunction connected to charging the hoverboard.

Damage was about $100,000, Piringer said. A smoke alarm activated, he said, but the heat apparently was not enough to set off the sprinkler system.

— Martin Weil

Man on bicycle dies

in traffic collision

A bicyclist was killed late Sunday in a collision in Prince George’s County, the county police said.

The fatality occurred after a collision between a bicycle and a car in the Lanham area of the county, the police said.

Both the car and the bicycle were traveling on Annapolis Road near Morley Road about 10 p.m. when the collision occurred, according to the police.

The victim was described only as a man. Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative.

— Martin Weil