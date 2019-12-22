Prosecutors estimate that the fraud exceeded $100,000, according to the federal plea agreement filed in court records.

Prosecutors said Espinal, 53, who lives in Montgomery Village, altered W-2 forms using made-up Social Security numbers or numbers assigned to former clients. The forms were then made out in the names of new clients and filed, resulting in tax refunds for people who did not qualify for them.

— Justin George

VIRGINIA

Weather cited in pileup

in Hampton Roads area

Fog and icy conditions on a bridge in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia on Sunday morning shut down a major highway and contributed to a pileup involving dozens of vehicles, Virginia State Police said.

Authorities said 63 vehicles were involved in chain-reaction crashes shortly before 8 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64, near the Camp Peary exit.

State police said 35 people with minor to life-threatening injuries were taken to hospitals.

The Virginia Department of Transportation described the incident as two separate multivehicle crashes. Both sides of I-64 were closed initially, but the eastbound lanes reopened about 11 a.m., authorities said. Travelers were urged to use other routes and watch out for ice.

“Please use caution while driving due to fog and icy road conditions,” especially on bridges, authorities said.

— Luz Lazo

THE REGION

Rail bridge reopens,

but no footbridge access

A rail bridge near Harpers Ferry, W.Va., that was shut down when a freight train derailed early Saturday, sending two cars into the Potomac, reopened on Sunday, CSX Transportation said.

No one was injured, but part of a pedestrian bridge used by visitors to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park was destroyed and will remain closed for now, the National Park Service said. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

The CSX locomotive heading east between Harpers Ferry and Brunswick, Md., was towing seven empty grain cars across the Winchester and Potomac Railroad Bridge about 2:30 a.m. when the train derailed, CSX officials said.

Two of the cars fell into the water, wiping out a section of the popular footbridge. The derailed cars were recovered and returned to the tracks, including the two that went into the river. The rail bridge is used only by freight trains.

The Park Service said access is limited to parts of the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park and the Appalachian National Scenic Trail.

— Luz Lazo

