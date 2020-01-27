A few hours after the stabbing, D.C. police arrested Angel Moses, 23, of no fixed address. She was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Police also arrested an alleged accomplice, Edward Everstine, 29, also with no fixed address, and charged him with being an accessory after the fact. In court documents, police said he was arrested on a Metro train at Gallery Place and was carrying a kitchen knife in a duffel bag.

Witnesses told police that Moses appeared to be the aggressor in the altercation. According to court documents, Moses told police she went to Union Station to buy K2, or synthetic marijuana. She told police that Williams refused to sell to her “because she owed him five dollars from a previous unpaid transaction.”

Moses also told police that as the altercation escalated, the two pushed each other. She “stated that she did not know that she stabbed” the victim, according to the court documents.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

2 patients test negative for coronavirus

The Virginia Health Department said Monday that two people being monitored for symptoms of possible coronavirus have tested negative.

The agency said Sunday that three people — two in the central region and one in the northern region — met criteria for possible sickness from the virus that originated in Wuhan, China. The agency is awaiting results on the patient in the northern region.

Also Monday, Maryland Department of Health said a resident is being monitored after meeting criteria for testing for the coronavirus. The person is in good condition, officials said.

— Fredrick Kunkle

Man fatally struck by vehicle in Alexandria

An 89-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Duke Street in Alexandria.

Police said Alfredo DaSilva, of Alexandria, was crossing the street in the 5100 block of Duke Street just before 8 a.m. Sunday when he was struck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.