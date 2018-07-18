THE REGION

Metro, union in a 'cooling off period'

Metro and its largest union have entered a “cooling off period,” temporarily abating fears of a transit strike.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents about 8,000 of Metro’s 12,500 employees, a majority of the agency’s workforce, voted Sunday to authorize a work stoppage in a bid to secure what they see as worker-friendly concessions from management.

On Wednesday, union leadership issued letters to elected officials in the District, Maryland and Virginia asking them to rally behind their requests to roll back Metro’s proposal to reassign hundreds of custodians to Metro stations and outsource some of the work, reverse rules that require a 72-hour notice for sick leave and curb Metro’s shift toward privatizing some services.

Striking is illegal under the federal and regional Metro compact, which subjects disputes to a grievance process and binding arbitration.

Union officials also issued a statement Wednesday saying “good progress” was made, but there was no formal agreements. “Parties will enter into a cooling off period for a few days and plan to meet again on Monday,” the statement said.

— Faiz Siddiqui

THE DISTRICT

Three men convicted

0f 2015 murder

Three Washington-area men were found guilty late Tuesday of the 2015 fatal stabbing of a D.C. man inside a Northeast apartment.

A D.C. Superior Court jury found Joseph Barbour, 38, and Charles McCrae, 66, both of the District, and Willie Glover Jr., 40, of Forestville, Md., guilty of multiple charges, including felony murder and burglary, in connection with the death of 50-year-old Leonard Willis.

According to prosecutors, on Dec. 21, 2015, the three men went to the apartment in the 700 block of 24th Street NE, where Willis was with his girlfriend. There, the three men demanded money and drugs.

Prosecutors say following a struggle, Willis was stabbed multiple times by the men, who then fled the scene.

Barber and Glover were arrested within days of the murder. McCrae was arrested three months later. All three have been in D.C. jail since their arrests.

The men are scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Craig Iscoe on Sept. 14.

— Keith L. Alexander