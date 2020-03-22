Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld also said in the letter that a third Metro employee has been diagnosed with the coronavirus — a worker in one of the transit authority’s storerooms.

Additionally, starting Monday, waits between trains on Metrorail will be 20 minutes — a 10-minute improvement. Metrobus will run on a reduced schedule similar to its normal Sunday schedule, but with a few more routes operating that serve federal work centers for the Coast Guard and other agencies.

Service was limited to 20 routes for part of Saturday and all of Sunday.

The agency is hoping to provide riders with reduced but steady service after a week of drastic cutbacks and sudden shifts that left some riders stranded, but that the agency said were made in the name of public health to suppress the spread of the coronavirus.

“Further service changes and contingencies are under review considering the guidance from public health experts, declining ridership, and workforce availability,” Wiedefeld said.

— Justin George

MARYLAND

Two injured in fall at street-racing event

Two young men were seriously injured when they fell from the back of a pickup truck whose tires were spinning as the vehicle got back on a Maryland road, authorities said.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was part of street-racing event that officers received a call about on Friday evening. A second call directed them to the injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Saturday.

The truck was traveling with at least three people in the flatbed when it went off a road and then back onto the road. A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing into the accident and the “Pop-Up Street Race Event,” which officers say was organized and spread through social media, the release said. Officers had received a report of a large group of people racing vehicles.