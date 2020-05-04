Mfume will serve about eight months and is part of a field of 19 hopefuls vying for a full two-year term in a mostly mail-in election on June 2. Mfume, 71, left the House in 1996 to serve as president of the NAACP.

He defeated 23 fellow Democrats in a February special primary to win the nomination in the deep-blue district, which is anchored in Baltimore City but includes parts of Baltimore and Howard counties.

— Jenna Portnoy

Caretaker fatally stabbed at group home

A caretaker at a group home in Prince George’s County was fatally stabbed on Sunday, and a resident of the home was charged in the killing, police said.

Idowu Ipaye, 44, of Frederick, Md., was found in the home in the 11000 block of Westport Drive in the Mitchellville area about 9:10 a.m. after a stabbing was reported there, county police said. Ipaye had been stabbed multiple times and died at a hospital, they said.

David Strickland Jr., 36, of the 11000 block of Westport Drive was charged with first- and second-degree murder, police said. He is being held without bond.

Police are continuing to investigate a motive in the killing.

Online court records listed no attorney for Strickland.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Woman fatally struck while walking her dog

A woman walking her dog on a sidewalk was struck and killed by a car in Prince William County. Police said the incident happened around 2:25 p.m. Friday near Cardinal Drive and Swan Way in Woodbridge.

Police said a woman was driving a Lexus IS 250 eastbound on Cardinal Drive when the car left the road and hit the woman. The victim was taken to a hospital and died Sunday.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released, according to Prince William County police.

The victim was identified as Deborah Lynn Talbot, 50, of Woodbridge.

Officials said drugs and alcohol “were not factors” in the crash. It remains under investigation.