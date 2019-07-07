MARYLAND

Motorcyclist dies after swerving to avoid car

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening in a crash on a highway ramp in Montgomery County when he was cut off by a passenger car, the state police said.

The victim was identified as Jonathan M. Thompson, 45, of Moraine, Ohio.

Police said he was on the ramp from northbound Interstate 270 to westbound Interstate 370 about 6 p.m. Witnesses told police that a car cut off the motorcycle, causing it to swerve onto the right shoulder and onto gravel, striking two street signs and part of the guardrail, authorities said. The car and the motorcycle never made contact, police said.

No description of the car was provided, police said. They said it did not appear that weather was involved.

A passenger on the motorcycle suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

— Martin Weil

Police shoot, kill man while serving warrant

A Baltimore County police officer killed a man Saturday night while trying to serve warrants at a motel, the county police said.

The shooting occurred at Duke’s Motel in the Rosedale area, police said.

They said in a Twitter message that the “search/arrest” warrants being served were related to a shooting early Saturday in the Windsor Mill area of the county.

No county police officers were injured, according to police.

The person fatally shot by the officer was described by police late Saturday night only as a suspect. No name, age or address were given.

The motel where the shooting occurred is located on Pulaski Highway, northeast of Baltimore and about a mile east of Interstate 95.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Cigarettes likely led to fatal fire, officials say

An Alexandria woman is dead after her apartment bedroom caught fire early Sunday, probably because of unextinguished cigarettes, fire officials said.

The woman, who has not been identified but was described as “elderly,” was found dead in her bed, according to the fire department. She was discovered after residents spotted spoke, pulled the fire alarm and evacuated the apartment building in the 6000 block of Edsall Road about 5:26 a.m., according to a news release from the Alexandria fire department.

Fire marshals say the blaze probably was started when the woman didn’t fully put out her cigarette butts. The investigation is ongoing.

Destruction to the building was limited to the victim’s unit, authorities said. No other residents were displaced.

— Arelis R. Hernández